Portsmouth family hosts community vigil to honor son killed at his job

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth couple is hosting a community vigil to honor their beloved son who was shot and killed on Feb. 9.

23-year-old Benjamin Nesbitt was shot outside his job on Frederick Boulevard. He worked at Valvoline.

Benjamin Nesbitt

Police arrested 19-year-old Ahleesha Sykes. She was charged with 1st-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony.

Nesbitt’s parents describe him as caring and would help anyone out.

Nesbitt’s parents said the day he died he was planning to leave work early to finalize paperwork for a new apartment. He was preparing for the birth of his baby girl.

He also has a two-year-old son.

His parents believe his death was a result of domestic violence because Sykes knew him, also saying she harassed and stalked Nesbitt and his girlfriend.

The vigil is at 6 p.m. at outside the Valvoline.

Nesbitt’s funeral is on Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. The service is at the Metropolitan Portsmouth Chapel.

A Gofundme was created to support Nesbitt’s family.

If you or you know someone who may be a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, click here for a list of local and national resources.

Avalon Center in Williamsburg

Phone: 757-258-5022

Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice and counseling.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757-258-5051

Website: avaloncenter.org/

Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Hotline number: 757-787-1329

Offers: emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis hotline, individual counseling, safety planning, children’s services, legal advocacy, accompaniment during hospital visits and court appearances and support groups to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Website: https://www.escadv.org/

Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach

Phone: 757-631-0710

Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement and safety planning.

24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120

H.E.R. Shelter in Portsmouth

Phone: 757-485-1445

Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment and housing assistance.

24-Hour Crisis Hotline: 757-485-3384

Website: hershelter.com/

The Genieve Shelter in Suffolk

Phone: 757-925-4365

Offers emergency shelter and crisis services.

Crisis Hotline 757-705-2025 or 757-353-1439

Contáctanos para ayuda inmediata 1-800-969-4673

Website: https://thegenieveshelter.org/

Transitions Family Violence Services in Hampton

Phone: 757-722-2261

Offers emergency shelter, crisis services, court advocacy, and counseling.

24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-723-7774

Website: https://www.transitionsfvs.org/

YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk

Phone: 757-625-4248

Offers emergency shelter and crisis services.

24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-251-0144

Website: https://www.ywca-shr.org/

National Human Trafficking Task Force Hotline: 1-888-3737-888.

Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force: 757-430-2120

Blue Campaign to bring an end to Human Trafficking

Prevent Child Abuse America – Coronavirus Resources & Tips for Parents, Children & Others.

Child abuse and neglect are serious problems that can have lasting harmful effects on its victims. For more information on preventing child abuse and neglect check out resources from the CDC, or call The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 for help.

