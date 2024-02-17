Portsmouth family remembers father shot and killed in Valvoline parking lot

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Loved ones paused Friday to remember a father shot and killed outside work as the family of Benjamin Nesbitt said he’s a victim of domestic violence.

Police chief Stephen Jenkins joined the community in honoring the late Army veteran. Meanwhile, his mother is desperate for change as they work to take back the community.

“He was so full of life and full of joy,” said Charese Nesbitt. “Benjamin had been smiling since the day he was born.”

It was an emotional gathering in the parking lot of Valvoline on Frederick Boulevard, where Benjamin Nesbitt worked and where he was last seen alive before he was shot multiple times. One week ago, police say he was shot and killed by 19-year-old Ahleesha Sykes as he was leaving work.

“I really urge you to think about some of the decisions that you’re out there making,” Nesbitt told the assembled crowd.

The Nesbitt family told 10 On Your Side that Sykes was known for harassing and stalking Benjamin Nesbitt and his long-time girlfriend. The 23-year-old leaves behind a 2-year-old son and a baby girl due next month.

“If you have somebody that’s bothering you, stalking you, harassing you, whatever term you want to use, whether you’re a guy or a girl, Benjamin probably never thought that it would have come to this,” Charese Nesbitt said. “It is not OK. It is not OK for you to get angry to the point where you want to take somebody’s life.”

Friday’s vigil comes exactly 24 hours after a Portsmouth United meeting at police headquarters. The city, along with community partners, have kickstarted a new initiative to tackle crime and gun violence. The plan is to meet weekly to discuss concerns across the community.

“We have so many people who are concerned about what’s going on in this city and who can come with solid solutions,” Jenkins said at Thursday’s meeting, “who are looking to develop mentor program, who are looking to develop after school programs, who are looking to teach men how to address certain situations.”

Jenkins and several detectives arrived at Valvoline to show their support for the Nesbitt family.

Nesbitt’s viewing will be held at Metropolitan Portsmouth Chapel from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19. His funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Metropolitan.

