Portsmouth First Night 2024: What to know about parking and road closures

PORTSMOUTH — Pro Portsmouth’s First Night 2024 takes place on Sunday, Dec. 31, from 3-8 p.m. and includes ice sculpting in Market Square and a fireworks show at 7:30 p.m. at South Mill Pond.

To facilitate a safe event, parking on the entire length of Parrott Avenue is prohibited from noon to 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, and the road will be closed to vehicular traffic at 7 p.m. Twenty-five supplemental ADA-accessible parking spaces are reserved in the Portsmouth Public Library parking lot from noon to 9 p.m.

Fireworks light up the sky over South Mill Pond as Portsmouth celebrates First Night on New Year's Eve in a past event. First Night Portsmouth 2024 will be held Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

The dog park, courts and a large portion of the parking lot near South Mill Playground will close at 8 a.m. on Dec. 31 to allow for safety in staging the fireworks. In addition, Church Street at the intersection with Congress Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 1 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31 to allow for viewing of the First Night Portsmouth 2024 ice sculpting.

“No Parking” signs will be posted on Parrott Avenue and vehicles parking in the posted areas will be towed to National Wrecker Service (295 West Road) at the owner’s expense.

First Night Portsmouth information: proportsmouth.org

