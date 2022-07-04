Portsmouth forced to close Peirce Island pool on Fourth of July after 'acts of vandalism'

PORTSMOUTH — Hundreds of swimmers who planned to have a fun July 4 holiday at the city's outdoor pool at Peirce Island were told Monday morning they had to make other plans.

The city announced the pool was closed due to "apparent acts of vandalism" overnight. Police Sgt. Nick Small said Monday it appears someone jumped the fence and defecated in the pool, though it is not being tested to confirm.

Todd Henley, the city's recreation director, said the pool water must be "shocked and treated" because it's a safety issue. He said the pool is expected to reopen Tuesday.

Henley said a few things were knocked over around the pool but there was no major property damage. Small referred to it as a "trespassing issue." Police were investigating.

The Peirce Island outdoor pool in Portsmouth.

There was no time to make the water safe for use Monday.

Henley said that's disappointing "because it was going to be a very busy day" with 400-500 swimmers expected in sunny weather with temperatures in the 80s expected.

The pool's regular schedule is as follows:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: adult lap swim: noon to 12:55 p.m.; open swim: 1 to 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: adult lap swim: noon to 12:55 p.m.; open swim: 1 to 6:15 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: open swim: 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Lifeguard breaks are daily at 2:30 and 4 p.m., seven days a week.

Fees: Portsmouth residents $2 per adult (18-plus) and free for children under 18. Non-resident admission is $4 per adult (18-plus) and $2 each for children under 18. Admission for non-resident active duty military and their family members is $2 per adult and free for children.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth's Peirce Island pool closed on Fourth of July