Portsmouth homeowners association working to get ‘back to normal’ after leadership dispute

PORTSMOUTH — Newly elected homeowners association leaders of a middle class community in Portsmouth are working to get things back on track after fighting with a board residents say had been hijacked by some politically-connected individuals.

Boasting more than 460 residents, the community is called New Port at Victory — near the Tidewater Community College campus and the Bide-A-Wee golf course. For the past two years, turmoil with the community’s leadership prompted attempts to oust now former board members. And ongoing litigation over unpaid fees is now among the challenges facing the community.

The Virginian-Pilot reported in 2022 a slew of concerns residents had after discovering several HOA board members didn’t live in the community and had political ties to city leaders.

Residents since then attempted to take over the board but weren’t successful in ousting the individuals until December. Until then, it was in dispute which board members actually represented the homeowners association. It resulted in litigation filed in Portsmouth Circuit Court, with both sides ultimately agreeing to hold a special election in December.

At that election meeting, the only former board member present was Kenyette Battle, wife of former city council member Paul Battle and then treasurer for the board. Meeting minutes provided to The Pilot state she arrived a half-hour after the meeting started and appointed a resident to tally the votes.

The election was supervised by attorneys, including Alexander W. McBath, who’s representing several of the former board members. He has not responded to a request for comment on behalf of the former board.

Nearly 110 residents attended the special election meeting, where all present voted in favor of Greg Zickafoose and Donald Wayne Wright — two New Port residents who will serve a two-year term as president and vice president, respectively. Also elected were Nadia Howe, Brittany Martin and Brandi Mack, residents who will serve for one year, according to meeting minutes. The board will hold its next election in May to resume the normal election schedule.

Wright said since the election, the new five-member board has been working to “get back to normal” and get some things turned around. He said there were no further leadership disputes following the election. But with litigation currently facing the New Port community, Wright said the biggest focus has been making sure residents feel comfortable weighing in on what’s going on, which wasn’t an option with the previous board.

“Trying to actually listen to people and get feedback and get more of the community involved,” Wright said.

At a Feb. 7 homeowners association monthly meeting, the new board appeared to conduct business as usual with about 20 residents stopping by to hear updates and ask questions on a number of matters, including changes to clubhouse rental fees, ongoing litigation and repairs to the fitness center.

New Port resident James Phillips, who’s been there since March 2020, said it was a pleasure to finally attend a meeting free of disputes. Phillips said over the past couple of years, he’s seen the beautification of the community suffer primarily because of board leadership disputes and board members who weren’t keeping residents in the loop or hosting regular meetings.

That prompted residents to get more involved in taking back their board. Phillips said more residents stopped paying fees, which added to the community’s woes.

“We started to talk amongst ourselves to say, ‘Listen, how do we fix this?’,” Phillips said. “(We) have board members who’re supposed to be looking out for the community, but it was just totally reversed. And so couldn’t come to meetings without disgruntled people. And when you talking about finances — our hard earned work, our hard earned money that we work for — of course we’re going to want to know what it’s going to because we couldn’t see any improvements. We didn’t see any updates. All we saw was things just continuously falling down. But yet we were so far in debt.”

Kellie Evans, who lives with Phillips, said she knows it won’t happen overnight but she feels more confident with the current board members, who are all residents and pay monthly fees.

Phillips likened the meeting to an “open forum.”

“And so as we sit in here today, the place was calm. Everybody was asking questions because they were able to,” Phillips said. “And that’s the way it should be.”

Though the December election seems to have resolved the board dispute issue, according to Wright, the homeowners association and the community as a whole still face other litigation making its way through Portsmouth Circuit Court and federal court. A case filed last year alleges a breach of contract between the New Port homeowners association and New Port Infrastructure Management LLC.

According to case documents, the New Port neighborhood entered into an agreement nearly 20 years ago with New Port Infrastructure Management LLC to serve as the middle man for cable and internet services through Cox Communications. Homeowners are expected to pay for such services as part of their monthly HOA fee, with the homeowners association then paying NPIM on behalf of Cox.

NPIM alleges in its complaint that the association stopped making its monthly payments around January 2022, which has now racked up to more than $1.8 million in debt and is expected to increase by $82,614 on a monthly basis.

Attorney John Bredehoft with the Kaufman and Canoles firm is representing NPIM, and has declined to comment on the case. Attorney Jeffrey Hunn with Pender and Coward is representing the board and hasn’t responded to a request for comment. But at the Feb. 7 meeting, Hunn told residents the board is exploring options, which could include settling the case.

Another case doesn’t directly involve the homeowners association, but it does impact the overall New Port community. In January 2023, a case was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Norfolk by UMB Bank, the trustee, against the New Port Community Development Authority as well as the city of Portsmouth and City Treasurer Paige Cherry in his official capacity. Cherry was one of the previous board members who did not live in the community.

The case, which has been referred to Magistrate Judge Lawrence Leonard, alleges a breach of contract. The complaint states that nearly 20 years ago, the city created the New Port Community Development Authority, which then issued more than $16 million in bonds to finance certain infrastructure improvements for the New Port community as it was being developed. The city levied a special tax assessment district where revenue would would be used to cover the bond debt. UMB Bank alleges in the complaint that it hasn’t received those revenues, which has resulted in default on the agreement.

UMB Bank is asking for $9.3 million. Paul Driscoll of Zemanian Law Group, one of the attorneys representing UMB Bank, said his client doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Attorney Jason Dunn is representing Cherry in the case. Dunn hasn’t responded to a request for comment, but he and Cherry denied the allegations in their official answer to the complaint, which they filed in October. Deputy City Attorney Derek Challenger is representing the city, which has also filed an answer to the complaint denying the allegations. But City Attorney Lavonda Graham-Williams told The Pilot that her office doesn’t comment on active litigation.

Both defendants’ requests to dismiss the case have since been denied.

