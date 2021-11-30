Portsmouth husband killed wife while driving, and then shot himself, police say

A Portsmouth man shot and killed his 20-year-old wife as she drove the couple through the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake before fatally shooting himself along the roadside, police officials said Tuesday, releasing additional details about Saturday’s apparent murder-suicide.

Police identified the dead as Collin Earl Smith-Aiken, 22, and Aniece Marie Gonzalez, 20, both of Portsmouth.

Chesapeake Police Department officers were investigating gunfire near North George Washington Highway and Canal Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday and found the vehicle and gunshot victims in the 1200 block of North George Washington Highway.

A third person, a woman, was injured when police said Smith-Aiken shot at her as she drove past the scene. After a preliminary investigation, police said the incident “appears to be a domestic-related murder-suicide.”

Police are still investigating what preceded the shooting, but Chesapeake police spokesperson Leo Kosinski said Smith-Aiken shot and killed his wife as she was driving.

The vehicle came to a stop on the side of the road and Smith-Aiken exited the vehicle and shot at the woman’s car as it drove past, Kosinski said. Her injuries were not life-threatening. Smith-Aiken then walked around the vehicle and shot himself, Kosinski said.

No other information regarding the motive or circumstances of this incident have been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

