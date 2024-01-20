The City of Portsmouth Public Art Review Committee is in the early stages of planning a public art project for Peirce Island.

PORTSMOUTH — The city's Public Art Review Committee will hold three community engagement sessions to discuss the future signature work of art for Peirce Island that will be funded through the City’s Percent-for-Art program.

The public is invited to learn about the PARC, the history of Peirce Island and the planning process for the Peirce Island Art Project and proposed location. PARC is seeking input from the community on suggested art themes, and ideas at the following sessions:

Thursday, Jan. 25, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., in-person in the Levenson Room at the Portsmouth Public Library.

Monday, Feb. 12, from noon to 1:15 p.m., via Zoom (Zoom meeting details available after registration).

Thursday, Feb. 15, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. in the Levenson Room at the Portsmouth Public Library.

Register for one of the sessions by emailing Sean Clancy at sclancy@cityofportsmouth.com.

The Peirce Island Art Project will be funded through Portsmouth’s Percent-for-Art program, established in 2006. The Portsmouth public art ordinance was modeled on the state of New Hampshire’s Percent-for-Art program. For each publicly funded construction project, the city allocates 1% of the project budget up to $150,000.

Information: portsnh.co/publicart

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth invites public to have say on art installation at Peirce Island