Portsmouth issues criminal blight notice for motel where 4 people were shot in two weeks

Portsmouth city officials sent out a criminal blight notice Friday to a motel that’s been the scene of multiple offenses in recent weeks.

The notice was mailed to the owner of the Riverwalk Inn and Suites on Effingham Street in Olde Towne Portsmouth to inform her that she has 30 days to remedy the situation, said Special Assistant City Attorney Bob Merhige. Time extensions can be granted if they’re determined to be warranted, he said.

The motel has been the scene of three violent incidents in the past two weeks. The first occurred Jan. 24, when motel staff were held up in an armed robbery. The following day, a man and a girl were shot and wounded. On Wednesday, a woman was wounded and a man was killed in another shooting there.

A staff member said Friday there was no owner or manager available to comment.

Virginia’s state code defines criminal blight as when a property’s conditions endanger public health or safety. Once city officials determine a property is criminally blighted, they typically notify the owner and then assist them in coming up with a plan to remedy it, Merhige said.

The motel’s owner already has begun working with the city to address the problem, and told officials she plans to hire off-duty police officers to provide extra security there, he said. City officials plan to meet with her again Tuesday to further discuss her plans.

“Everything she has said to me and the police captain has said to me that we’ll solve this problem or at least make a dent in it,” Merhige said.

