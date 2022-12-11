Portsmouth man, 93, arrested for driving under the influence of liquor

Dec. 10—A 93-year-old man was one of several people arrested in saturated police patrols and charged with driving under the influence of liquor.

George Mccall of Portsmouth was one of six people facing the same charge who were stopped during a high-visibility, driving under the influence saturation patrol in the greater Portsmouth area late Friday into early Saturday.

Portsmouth and state police made 193 traffic stops, resulting in 40 citations and 138 warnings for various motor vehicle infractions. Eleven people were arrested.

They included two people arrested on warrants: Jose R. Loja-Pomaquiza, 31, of Milford and James G. Schiavoni Jr., 57, of Haverhill, Mass.

Brandon T. Corliss, 32, of Deerfield, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, contempt — breach of bail conditions and reckless driving.

Darwin X. Pino Trelles, 37, of Fall River, Mass., was charged with operating without a valid license.