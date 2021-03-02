Portsmouth man arrested, charged with aggravated burglary

The Portsmouth Daily Times, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 2—The Portsmouth Police Department announces the arrest of Brandon N. Barrett of 301 Dunlap road in Portsmouth. On March 1, 2021, at 0251 hours, Portsmouth dispatch center received a call from a female who lives in the 100 block of Dunlap Rd.

The female advised that she was asleep inside her residence when she heard a noise. The victim went to investigate the sound and encountered the suspect, Brandon Barrett, inside her home. The victim ran back to her bedroom to retrieve a firearm. The suspect followed the victim into her bedroom. The victim fired one shot towards the suspect. The suspect and victim then fought over the handgun. The victim was able to free herself and ran outside to a neighbor's home.

Midnight shift patrol officers responded to the incident location and were able to recover a shell casing, bullet fragment, and video footage from neighbors. The incident report was then assigned to the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau for follow-up. The suspect came to the police department to be interviewed by Detective Steve Timberlake.

During the interview, the suspect revealed that he had been shot during the altercation. Portsmouth Fire Department responded and transported the suspect to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment. The suspect was treated and release by SOMC. The suspect was then processed and lodged in the Scioto County Jail.

Brandon Barrett has been charged with Aggravated Burglary, Felony 1. Additional charges will be considered once presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury. If anyone has any additional information about this investigation, they are encouraged to contact Detective Steve Timberlake at 740-354-1600.

