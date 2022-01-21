Portsmouth man arrested in connection with New Year’s Day fatal shooting in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE — County police have a Hampton Roads man in custody charged with one of the fatal shootings at a New Year’s Day bonfire in the eastern part of the county.

So far, Maurice Taylor Jr., 20, of Portsmouth, has only been charged with the death of 22-year-old Devon Clinton of Dinwiddie. A police spokesperson said additional charges are pending.

Clinton and Tramaz Tynes, 20, of Surry County, were killed when gunfire erupted around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at a holiday gathering in the 8600 block of Ellis Road near Spring Grove. Tynes died at the scene, and Clanton died later at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

More than 300 people were at the bonfire and started scattering when the shooting started. Many of them were running away as Prince George officers were responding.

Taylor has been charged with second-degree murder, a couple of firearms charges, obstruction of justice and threatening to kill or injure someone. Police said he was arrested Thursday without incident in Portsmouth, and is being held in that city’s jail.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

