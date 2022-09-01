Portsmouth Man arrested on Drug Charges

Aug. 31—Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Portsmouth man has been arrested on drug charges after officers were called to his residence Monday morning in reference to a possible drug overdose.

After obtaining a search warrant, Southern Ohio Drug Task Force detectives discovered approximately 53 grams of suspected fentanyl, 500 grams of suspected marijuana in addition to items related to drug trafficking. The items discovered included digital scales and baggies.

Arrested was Jay Costelli of Portsmouth, Ohio. Costelli was charged with Drug Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the first degree. Costelli was arraigned on August 30th in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Thoroughman would like to thank the public for their continued assistance.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Thoroughman request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.