Portsmouth man arrested in shooting

Oct. 7—On Thursday, October 6, 2022 at approximately 2:14 p.m. officers were called to 2484 Mabert Road in Portsmouth in reference to a male that had been shot. Upon officer's arrival, the victim was found outside on a front porch with a gunshot wound to his groin area. The victi was immediately transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) by Portsmouth Fire Department. SOMC treated the victim and were able to get hi sbale enough tto be transferred to a trauma center in Columbus.

As of Friday morning, the victim remains at the trauma center in Columbus in critical condition.

The suspect, in the shooting, was still on scene when officers arrived. The suspect is Claude V. Campbell, 56 years old, of 2484 Mabert Road, Portsmouth, Ohio. Campbell was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault, a Felony 2. Campbell was arrested, processed, and lodged in the Scioto County Jail.

The case will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury with additional charges to be considered.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Charles Crapyou at 740-354-1600.