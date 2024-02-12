Portsmouth man charged in connection with abduction of baby in Norfolk

A Portsmouth man has been charged in connection with the abduction of a baby in Norfolk.

Norfolk police say Delsean M. Mickle, 35, has been charged with abduction and child neglect. Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for the 7-month-old baby, who police said was in “extreme danger.”

According to police, officers responded to the child abduction call just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday in Olde Huntersville. At the scene, a woman told police that “an acquaintance” had taken the child and left. Police said Mickle was taken into custody in Suffolk at about 1:30 p.m., but the child was not with him. Authorities later found her safe at a family member’s home, and she was returned to her mother.

Police said Mickle is being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com