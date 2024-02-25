Portsmouth man charged in connection with shots fired at Virginia Beach’s Town Center

Virginia Beach police have charged a man in connection to shots fired in a parking garage at the Town Center of Virginia Beach shopping area.

According to police, emergency services began receiving calls just after 4 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired in the 4600 block of Columbus Street. At the scene, police say officers found “several spent shell casings” at the entrance of one of the parking garages at the shopping center. After clearing each level, police say officers found the suspect, 30-year-old Eric Oliver, of Portsmouth.

A spokesperson for the department said officers also found a Glock 23, .40 Caliber Pistol, “equipped with an extended magazine” with Oliver. There were no injuries reported.

Oliver is charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of firearm in commission of a felon, violent felon in possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm within city limits, two counts of destruction of property, reckless handling of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, shooting across a roadway and public intoxication.

