Portsmouth man charged with murder in shooting of 27-year-old in February

A 33-year-old Portsmouth man who has been a person of interest in a homicide investigation since February has been arrested and charged in the death of 27-year-old D’Quonn Lee Epps.

Jamal R. Cannon has been charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the shooting in which Epps died and another victim, a 39-year-old man, was seriously injured. Cannon was arrested Thursday, according to Portsmouth Circuit Courts documents.

Around 1:16 a.m. on Feb. 1, Portsmouth police officers responded to a reported gunshot wound. Officers found Epps who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound and medics tried to save his life. The second victim, who had also been shot, was found near the 200 block of Paradise Drive and was in stable condition after being treated at a local hospital, according to previous news releases from the Portsmouth police department.

Cannon was first publicly identified as a person of interest in the investigation on Feb. 25, according to Portsmouth police.

In 2018, Cannon was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to two years with both years suspended, according to Portsmouth Circuit Court documents.

Ian Munro, ian.munro@virginiamedia.com