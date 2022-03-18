Portsmouth man convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault

Mar. 18—ASHLAND, Ky. — A Portsmouth, Ohio, man was convicted on Wednesday, by a federal jury in Ashland, of kidnapping and sexual assault.

After an hour of deliberations, following a three-day trial, the jury convicted 53-year-old Charles Glorioso, 53, of one count of kidnapping and one count of sexual assault.

According to the testimony at trial, on July 10, 2020, and the early hours of July 11, 2020, Charles Glorioso and Nathan Welch kidnapped a woman at knifepoint. The victim was driving the two men in her vehicle, from Portsmouth, into Greenup County, Kentucky. There, the victim testified, both men physically and sexually assaulted her, until she was allowed to leave, when she traveled back across the river on foot. The incident was reported to the police and she was transported to the hospital, for treatment of multiple injuries sustained during the assault. Later, where the assault took place in Greenup County, officers located the victim's abandoned vehicle, her belt, shoe, and sandal, as well as the knife used during the kidnapping, all in or near the vehicle.

Welch and Glorioso were both indicted in January 2021. Welch was convicted by a federal jury in December 2021.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Louisville Division; Col. Phillip Burnett, Jr., Commissioner of the Kentucky State Police; and Chief Debby Brewer, Portsmouth Police Department, jointly announced the verdict.

The investigation was conducted by FBI, KSP, the Portsmouth Police Department, and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Francisco Villalobos.

Glorioso is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27, 2022, and Welch is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11, 2022. They each face a maximum of life in prison. However, the Court must consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the applicable federal sentencing statutes before imposing a sentence.