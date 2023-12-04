Portsmouth man faces weapons and drug charges in Currituck Co.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man was taken into custody after fleeing Currituck County deputies during a traffic stop, officials say.

On Dec. 1 just after 9 p.m., a Currituck County Patrol Deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on the 2300 block of Caratoke Highway.

According to officials, the deputy had probable cause to search the vehicle. Deputies say, a passenger, Carl Mayfield, 43, of Portsmouth, jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot.

Deputies chased Mayfield and were able to catch him. After detaining him, deputies say they found a concealed weapon and narcotics on Mayfield.

Mayfield was charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession schedule I, felony maintain vehicle, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and RDO(resist/delay/obstruct).

He is currently being held in the Currituck Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.