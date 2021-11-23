Portsmouth man indicted after knife incident with two city officers

PORTSMOUTH — A Portsmouth Housing Authority resident accused of threatening two city police officers with a knife in a tense summertime encounter has been indicted by a Rockingham County grand jury.

Javier Lao-Figueroa, 31, was arrested by Portsmouth police June 26 after he allegedly confronted responding police officers Seth Chavez and Alex Mulcahey wielding an 8-inch knife. This month, he was indicted by a county grand jury on two counts of criminal threatening.

The officers, who initially thought the weapon was a gun, were on scene after a report was made of a man attempting to break into a 53 Holiday Drive building. That report was dispelled by police, but while conducting interviews on scene, Lao-Figueroa emerged from his residence within the same building with the blade extended and making slashing motions toward police.

Later hailed by Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport and others for their ability to deescalate the situation, Chavez and Mulcahey made numerous commands for Lao-Figueroa to drop his weapon, which he did after several minutes.

Police then arrested him on scene and later charged him with two counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, a Class B felony, and a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor.

Indictment documents from the court said Lao-Figueroa acted “with purpose to place another in fear of imminent bodily injury or physical contact by means of physical conduct,” as well as that he moved “quickly and aggressively” at the police officers.

Police stated previously that as the incident unfolded, a group of children were playing nearby.

“I was afraid he was going to attack somebody else, maybe a child. More than anything else we had to stop him. It was pretty scary with how aggressive he was and how many people were around,” Chavez stated previously about Lao-Figueroa. “My initial thought was he was going to hurt somebody.”

Police respond to call from Lao-Figueroa

A police affidavit, filed by Chavez, states Lao-Figueroa was the one who called police to say a man was attempting to break into his apartment. Lao-Figueroa told police the man attempted to fight him as he was washing dishes.

That led to police locating Lao-Figueroa and the man he called police about together, both of whom were “posturing in a fighting stance actively engaging each other,” Chavez previously said. Officers convinced the men to separate and Lao-Figueroa went back to his apartment, though he returned and charged at the officers with the knife.

The affidavit stated that Lao-Figueroa told police he wanted them to shoot him.

In a meeting of the Portsmouth Police Commission following the incident, Newport said the incident could have warranted gunfire from police.

“It would have been a justified shoot based on the actions of the defendant,” he said.

A representative of the court said Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway is prosecuting the case. Conway was not immediately available for comment Monday.

The court did not specify Lao-Figueroa’s arraignment date.

A Superior Court judge had stated during the summer that he would allow Lao-Figueroa, who was then being held in Rockingham County Jail, to be released on personal recognizance bail to allow him to seek mental health treatment.

Superior Court Judge Steven M. Houran said at the time that Lao-Figueroa, if accepted by the organization, must stay at My Friend's Place homeless shelter in Dover, keep taking his medication and also continue attending appointments at the Seacoast Mental Health Center.

It is unclear whether Lao-Figueroa was released on personal recognizance bail and where he currently resides. The identity of his attorney was not immediately known.

