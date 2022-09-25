Portsmouth man was killed in Sept. 3 shooting after getting upper hand in fight, court documents say

Before 21-year-old Jaquan White was killed on the afternoon of Sept. 3, he had agreed to fight Johnathan Jamar Thomas.

As the men squared up at the corner of South and Green streets, they discarded their guns. But Thomas had a backup plan, according to court documents that detailed witness statements to Portsmouth police detectives.

Several people were assembled for the fight. Police said Thomas walked out of sight of the four other witnesses and returned to clash with White. In the ensuing brawl, White overpowered Thomas and the two landed on the ground. At that point, a gray vehicle emerged from the area where Thomas had gone, and a man exited the car.

Court documents describe the man, armed with a gun, walking “calmly” toward the two and firing at White.

White was struck in the chest and died at the scene. An 18-year-old man also was shot four times in the lower body but survived.

Police said the man who began shooting was Marceon Javonte Davis, 22. He’s been charged with first-degree murder and several other crimes.

A criminal complaint describes Davis as “lying in wait” to shoot White.

“It is probable that Thomas arranged for this male to intervene during the fight due to the eyewitnesses placing Thomas walking from the area that this unknown male arrived from just prior to the shooting,” it reads.

Davis is accused of then turning the gun on the witnesses, striking the 18-year-old man. The teen fired back at Davis as he was leaving in the gray vehicle, damaging the car — which would later help investigators.

Police identified Davis with the help of video evidence, which showed a 2019 gray Kia Forte circling the area prior to White’s arrival and the surviving victim firing at the vehicle. The court documents said the vehicle was found in Chesapeake with damage from gunfire consistent with the video evidence. The owner of the vehicle told police Davis had borrowed it the afternoon of Sept. 3, and confirmed that Davis was friends with Thomas.

Thomas was taken into custody last week and is charged with second-degree murder and other related crimes. Davis turned himself in Wednesday morning.

Both men are being held without bond. Each is scheduled to appear Nov. 1 in Portsmouth General District Court.

