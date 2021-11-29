Portsmouth man killed in Suffolk double shooting

Police are investigating a Sunday double shooting in Suffolk in which one man died and another was seriously injured.

Officers arrived around 3:01 p.m. to the 1100 block of Cogic Square near the Suffolk Parker-Riddick Village apartment complex.

At the scene they discovered two gunshot victims, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene. The other — a 24-year-old man from Suffolk — was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police identified the deceased as Jason Javon Lewis, 21, of Portsmouth.

Authorities haven’t released any information regarding a suspect. Officials said residents can expect an added police presence in area as their investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at www.p3tips.com, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or visit the police website and Facebook page.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virigniamedia.com