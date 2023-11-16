Portsmouth man pleads guilty after ramming police car

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – According to court documents, 33-year-old Derek Isenburg tried to flee from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody in Portsmouth on several outstanding arrest warrents.

Police say Isenburg got into a truck, backed into one police vehicle, and then rammed into another while trying to escape. This caused the drivetrain of the truck to break, making it inoperable. Officers were then able to take him into custody.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of approximately 13 grams of pure methamphetamine and a firearm. Isenburg, who is a convicted felon, is not legally allowed to possess a firearm. Law enforcement was able to determine that both the truck and the firearm had been reported stolen.

Derek Isenburg (Courtesy: Tidewater Regional Jail)

Isenburg is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8, 2024 and faces a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

