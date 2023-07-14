Portsmouth man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl

NORFOLK — A Portsmouth man who took part in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl who was struck after the vehicle she was riding in was mistaken for a gang member’s car was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison.

In a document filed in U.S. District Court in Norfolk, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Heck described Antonyo Taylor, 27, as a “menace to society” who deserved a harsh sentence. Taylor pleaded guilty in March to being a felon in possession of a firearm and making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

“In the span of a few months the defendant was involved in multiple shootings using illegally possessed firearms, one of which resulted in the death of M.E., a 7-year-old girl,” Heck wrote in a position paper in which he asked for a 15-year sentence. “Taylor’s propensity for firearms and disregard for human life warrant a lengthy prison sentence.”

The first incident Taylor was charged in occurred in September 2020 when he persuaded another person to make a straw gun purchase for him because his criminal record prevented him from buying firearms. Taylor admitted in text messages obtained by investigators he used the gun in a shooting that didn’t result in any injuries.

The second shooting happened a few days before Christmas in 2020 and involved the death of 7-year-old Mylani Everett.

Taylor had told friends he wanted to shoot at rival gang members, according to prosecutors. He and the others drove up next to a car they mistakenly thought contained the gang members and began firing. Mylani was sitting in the backseat of her mother’s car when she was struck. She died at the scene.

Taylor and three others were charged with the girl’s murder but charges against all but one of the men were later withdrawn. Avery Setzer, the one who remained charged and was believed to have fired the fatal bullet, was found guilty of second-degree murder at trial earlier this year. He was sentenced in June to 33 years in prison.

