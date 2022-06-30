Portsmouth man sentenced to 414 months for rape, kidnapping

Jun. 30—Staff report

ASHLAND, Ky.— On Monday, Charles Glorioso, 53, of Portsmouth, was sentenced to a total of 414 months for kidnapping, sexual assault and possession of contraband, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

According to the testimony at Glorioso's trial held in the court of U.S. District Judge David Bunning, on July 10, 2020, and the early hours of July 11, 2020, Glorioso and Nathan Welch kidnapped a woman at knifepoint.

The victim was driving the two in her vehicle, from Portsmouth into Greenup County.

There, the victim testified, both men physically and sexually assaulted her, until she was allowed to leave and she fled back across the river into Scioto County on foot.

The incident was reported to police and she was transported to the hospital for treatment of multiple injuries sustained during the assault.

When officers located the victim's abandoned vehicle, her belt, shoe, as well as the knife used during the kidnapping and assault, were found in or near her vehicle.

In addition to that conviction, Glorioso had pleaded guilty previously to two counts of possession of contraband while incarcerated.

Glorioso was convicted in March.

Under federal law, Glorioso must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence.

Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Welch was convicted for his role in December 2021. He was sentenced in March to 384 months and three years of supervised release.