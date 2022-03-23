Portsmouth man and woman arrested on drug and gun charges

Mar. 22—PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced that a Portsmouth resident was arrested on drug and gun charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

At approximately 8:41 a.m. on March 22, 2022, task force officers, assisted by Portsmouth Police Department SWAT, executed a narcotic related search warrant at the residence of 46-year-old Jason Cortez Bolden-Lisath, located at 2316 17th St. apartment M Portsmouth, Ohio. Upon a search of the residence, officers seized approximately 136 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, digital scales, $1,312 cash, two firearms and additional evidence of drug trafficking. The estimated street value of suspected drug seized is $13,600.

Bolden was arrested and charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the 1st degree, and Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the 3rd degree.

Additionally, 32-year-old Marissa A. Perkins of 514 Campbell Ave. Portsmouth, Ohio was arrested on an outstanding warrant through Portsmouth Municipal Court for a Probation Violation.

Both Bolden-Lisath and Perkins were placed in the Scioto County Jail. Bolden is to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 9 a.m.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor's Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Thoroughman would like to thank the tactical medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance with the warrant execution.

Chief Brewer and Sheriff Thoroughman request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email [email protected] All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.