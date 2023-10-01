Portsmouth, N.H. Police looking to identify person of interest in Walmart theft

Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest following a theft at Walmart last month.

The theft occurred at a local Walmart on Sept. 1, police said.

Police on Sunday released a photograph showing a man pushing a shopping cart filled with items.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to contact Officer Husaini at HusainiK@portsmouthnhpd.gov or anonymously at https://www.seacoastcrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW