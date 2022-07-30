Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to fill 1,200 jobs in 2 years. How to get hired, what it pays.

KITTERY, Maine — Amid a worker shortage exacerbated by COVID-19, the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is looking to fill 1,200 civilian positions over the next two years.

In the previous five years, according to spokesperson Jeremy Lambert, the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has hired more than 2,000 civilian employees. Of the roughly 6,500 total civilian employees at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, one of the United States’ four public shipyards, Lambert reported more than 60% of the shipyard’s workforce have less than a decade of experience.

About 80% of civilian positions the shipyard looks to hire for in the near future are in the production trades.

“Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is not exempt from the same challenges the nation as a whole is experiencing with recruiting and hiring qualified personnel for today’s workforce,” said Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Commander Capt. Michael Oberdorf in a prepared statement. “In response to this challenge we have an active and robust outreach and recruiting program for both trades and engineering positions.”

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard welder Jeremy Gearty cuts out angles on a T-bar on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Beyond online advertising job postings, the shipyard has upped the frequency of its job fairs. Two to three job fairs a month in 2022 represents a tenfold increase over 2021, according to Lambert.

The shipyard recently added a $5,000 sign-on bonus for new workers.

“Bottom line, our strength lies in our people — the dedicated women and men who share a commitment to excellence and a sense of ownership to answer the nation’s call to service,” Oberdorf said. “They may wear a different uniform from their sailor counterparts, but they too are serving their country. The naval shipyards across our nation need people with the right attitude and aptitude to ensure we have the highest quality ships and submarines when we need to go into harm’s way and conduct the nation’s business.”

Interested in the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s civilian employment opportunities? Here’s what you should know about the yard’s workforce and hiring needs before sending over your resume:

Which civilian shipyard jobs currently have the most openings?

Nearly all departments across the production trades have openings the shipyard is aiming to fill, Lambert said.

Shipyard jobs in need of applicants include painter, machinist, marine mechanic, pipefitter, plastic fabricator, ship fitter and iron worker, service electrician, welder, rigger, and sheet metal mechanic.

“In addition to the employment opportunities in the trades, the shipyard is actively recruiting for engineers, physical science technicians, material handlers/expediters, inspection, and non-destructive testing positions,” Lambert said.

Inside machinist Stephanie Lucas prepares a training piece on a metal lathe in the Machine Shop Learning Center Feb. 13, 2020, at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Lambert added that the Navy’s Mid-Atlantic Region is recruiting applicants for vacancies within the shipyard’s police department and its Child Development Center.

What are civilian shipyard jobs like?

Three of the most in-demand shipyard civilian production jobs are the painter, machinist and marine machinery mechanic roles, Lambert said.

Shipyard painters are responsible for preparing submarine surfaces and applying coats of paint to both the interior and exterior of the vessel.

“They also perform abrasive blasting processes, needle gunning and sanding of surfaces in preparation for painting,” Lambert said.

Machinists at the shipyard manufacture new submarine parts and repair existing submarine components, including valves, pumps and compressors. In their work, machinists operate lathes, milling machines, boring mills, drills, and computer numerical control-operated equipment.

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard inside machinist Art LeBlanc dials in his equipment prior to making a cut.

Marine machinery mechanics are tasked with installing, removing, aligning, testing and repairing submarine machinery. The list of machinery includes turbines, diesel engines, propulsion gearing, propellers, shafts, pumps, valves and other auxiliary engines.

“All of these positions are eligible for sign-on bonuses and benefits enrollment from their first day,” Lambert said.

What is the pay for civilian jobs at the shipyard?

For civilian production jobs such as painters, machinists and marine machinery mechanics, Lambert said the shipyard’s starting pay rate ranges from $20.34 to $25.52 per hour, depending on an applicant's level of experience.

Within two to three years, according to Lambert, newer civilian employees could see their hourly pay boosted to $27.

People applying for the Child Development Center’s child and youth program assistant positions, in either part or full-time roles, can expect starting pay rates between $18.70 and $21 per hour, contingent upon an applicant’s education and experience levels.

What benefits are offered with civilian positions?

Newcomers to the shipyard’s civilian force also receive health and life insurance, 13 days of paid sick time and 13 days of paid vacation time in the first year, retirement savings options and 11 paid federal holidays each year. The $5,000 sign-on bonuses are currently offered, for an indefinite period of time.

Chemist Justin Copeland analyzes a sample in the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard's Material Test Lab.

What are the shipyard's apprenticeship programs?

Two apprenticeship programs are offered at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard — the Trades Apprenticeship and the Worker Skills Progression Program.

Apprentices in both programs do not pay for any of the training they receive and are paid throughout the duration of their program.

What is the Trades Apprenticeship?

The four-year Trades Apprenticeship features courses offered by Great Bay Community College and York County Community College in addition to the shipyard’s trade-related courses.

To enter the Trades Apprenticeship, applicants must first pass a placement exam.

The four-year program requires participants to work full-time — 80 hours over a two-week period.

“The program is designed to develop motivated employees to become highly skilled journeymen and women in the industrial trades,” the Naval Sea Systems Command described in a summary of the program.

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard painter Lynn Mullins powder coats a part in the paint and blast facility.

Lambert said applications for the Trades Apprenticeship are typically accepted once a year, with the shipyard likely accepting the next class of apprentices in August.

In 2005, recent high school graduate Kevin Langley entered the program with no previous industrial trade experience. Seventeen years later, Langley is the training superintendent for the shipyard’s production department.

Spending four years in the Trades Apprenticeship, Langley graduated as a journey-level marine machinery mechanic.

“Our apprentices can expect to participate in a blended learning environment that is comprised of collegiate-level curriculum, formal classroom training, and on the job experience,” Langley said in a prepared statement. “These attributes are carefully constructed to provide a well-rounded journey-level mechanic that supports the individual’s development as well as the shipyard’s mission. The training provided through our apprenticeship program opens the doors to many career opportunities at the shipyard.”

Current shipyard recruitment and hiring team member Jessica Lamarre entered the apprenticeship in 2010 as a college graduate without trade-related experience. In four years, she graduated as a mechanic.

“Apprenticeship classes also gave me skills in public speaking, technical writing, and leadership,” she said in a prepared statement. “I was able to use those skills to become a training instructor shortly after graduation, and later became the Apprentice Program administrator, overseeing the program that brought me onto the shipyard. The communication and leadership skills I learned in the apprenticeship have helped me advance in my workplace.”

Trades Apprenticeship graduates receive certificates of completion from both the Department of the Navy and the Department of Labor, and receive college credits toward an associate degree from either York County Community College or Great Bay Community College, according to Naval Sea Systems Command.

What is the Worker Skills Progression Program?

The three- to five-year Worker Skills Progression Program, which also requires 80 hours of work over two-week periods, steers apprentices toward becoming a trade mechanic.

“The Worker Skills Progression Program has a primary focus of on-the-job learning, along with trade technical training provided by qualified instructors,” Naval Sea Systems Command states. “Participants must successfully complete all requirements as prescribed in approved trade training plans.”

Those who graduate from the program receive graduation certificates from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The shipyard hires applicants to enter the Worker Skills Progression Program throughout the year.

The standards for pay and benefits for those in the Trades Apprenticeship apply for those in the Worker Skills Progression Program.

“In addition to the apprenticeship programs, the shipyard offers numerous continuous training programs to develop the entire workforce including robust specific training programs for physical science technicians, non-destructive testing, and police,” Lambert said. “We also provide detailed training courses as well as on-the-job training for all production and support positions.”

Does the shipyard require a security clearance?

Yes, all shipyard civilian job applicants must obtain and maintain a security clearance.

Applicants for jobs at the shipyard are required to complete a questionnaire for national security positions, which is then reviewed by a national adjudicator.

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard heavy mobile equipment mechanics Alex Cancelada and Hayden Beaulieu check the clearances on crane engine valves in the shop learning center.

A background investigation and national agency checks are conducted on each shipyard civilian job applicant.

“The clearance process is used to assess the individual’s loyalty, trustworthiness, and reliability to be able to gain access to classified information and assignment to sensitive duties,” Lambert said.

How does the shipyard advertise open civilian positions?

According to Lambert, the shipyard utilizes radio and social media outlets, including Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, to post its open civilian jobs.

“In response to the record low unemployment and highly competitive job market, we’ve significantly increased our recruiting and advertising of vacancies,” he said.

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard electronics technician Andrae Carrico demonstrates fiberobtics fusion splicing.

Recent shipyard job information sessions were held in June at the Kittery Block Party, South Berwick Strawberry Festival and the Portsmouth Pride march.

Beginning Aug. 2 and lasting through December, the shipyard will hold in-person job information sessions, interviews and applicant counseling at the Holiday Inn Portsmouth on the first Tuesday of each month.

How can you apply for civilian jobs at the shipyard?

The following is a step-by-step outline provided by the shipyard on how people can apply for the yard’s open civilian jobs and the ensuing process:

* Send a detailed resume to the shipyard’s hiring team by email at PTNH-JOBS@navy.mil. Identify the positions you’d like to apply for.

* A hiring specialist reviews resumes within 48 hours of submission. They will consider an applicant’s job preferences, qualifications, and past work experience, and route your resume to one or more hiring managers for immediate consideration.

* Applicants can expect to hear back from the shipyard within one week. The shipyard aims to place every new hire into a career development program that “promotes both pay and career growth,” according to Lambert.

“We welcome all experience levels to apply,” he added. “Whether you are a graduating senior from high school or already an experienced tradesperson, we will match you to a shipyard vacancy and offer a competitive starting wage.”

Are you interested in Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and its connections with the community? Are there questions you would like answered? Please email news@seacoastonline.com with "Portsmouth Naval Shipyard" in the subject line or reach out to reporter Ian Lenahan at ilenahan@gannett.com.

