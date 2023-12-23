Portsmouth, Newington state rep. seat special election is coming to replace Robin Vogt

A special election date has been set in Portsmouth and Newington for voters to decide who will succeed former state Rep. Robin Vogt following his resignation early this month.

Gov. Chris Sununu ordered the special election for the vacated Rockingham County District 21 New Hampshire House of Representatives on March 12, according to the city of Portsmouth. A primary election for the seat, if necessary, would take place Jan. 23, the date of New Hampshire’s presidential primary.

Robin Vogt has stepped down as Rockingham District 21 State Representative for Newington and Portsmouth Ward 1 and a special election has been set for voters to choose his replacement.

The empty House seat represents voters from Newington and Portsmouth voting Ward 1.

Vogt resigned Dec. 1, citing his planned out-of-district move to Durham in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I am excited to become a part of the Durham, NH community; a new chapter,” his post read in part. “I want to thank my neighbors of Ward 1 in Portsmouth and the entire Newington, NH community for their support and continued encouragement as I walked through the halls of Concord.”

Vogt was elected in November 2022, after winning a primary battle with longtime Democratic state Rep. Jackie Cali-Pitts, a nine-vote upset affirmed in a recount. At the time, Cali-Pitts was the longest-serving Democrat in the New Hampshire House.

Following Vogt’s departure from the House, Republicans have a slim 198-195 majority over Democrats in the chamber. There are currently three elected state House of Representative members who are registered as independents.

The filing period for the Rockingham County District 21 position is Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 29.

The Portsmouth city clerk’s office will be accepting candidate filings on Tuesday, Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at City Hall. District 21 voters may also file to run for the seat in Concord at the Secretary of State’s office between next Tuesday and Friday.

The House of Representatives additionally has vacant seats in Coos County District 6, Coos County District 1 and Strafford County District 11, which includes parts of Ward 4 in Dover, Lee and Madbury.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth, Newington NH state rep. special election scheduled