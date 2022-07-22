Portsmouth officer involved in shooting that injured man in Norfolk cemetery

Authorities are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in Norfolk that injured a man and involved a Portsmouth police officer.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of East Indian River Road, the location of Riverside Memorial Park cemetery in the Campostella neighborhood.

One man was injured and has been taken to a hospital, according to Portsmouth police. Police did not specify the severity of his injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Portsmouth police said the Virginia State Police would be investigating the incident, a standard practice in the state when police officers shoot someone. No further information has been made available.

This is a developing story.

