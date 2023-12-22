Portsmouth opens skate park in time for holiday school vacation

PORTSMOUTH — The new skate park on Route 33 is substantially complete, and the public is now welcome to enjoy the latest recreational facility, city officials announced.

The contractor was expected to be removing construction-site fencing in the next few days. A formal ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony is expected to be scheduled in spring 2024.

Punch-list items remain to be addressed in the next 30 days and the public is asked to please stay on paved surfaces to allow the landscaping to establish itself, city officials stated.

The site will serve as an access point to the New Hampshire Seacoast Greenway Route (rail trail).

Information: portsnh.co/skatepark.

