Portsmouth parking garage death: Alleged assault details unveiled

PORTSMOUTH — The two men charged in connection with the August death of Zachary Colbroth in a fall from the city's High-Hanover parking garage are court-ordered not to contact each other nor the victim's family.

Rochester resident Andrew Lucas, 24, and Barrington resident Vincenzo “Vincent” Panetta, 24, will not appear in Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood Friday after waiving their scheduled arraignments. Both men were released on personal recognizance bail after being indicted on numerous felony and misdemeanor counts.

Colbroth was a 28-year-old Rochester resident.

The view looking down from Portsmouth's High-Hanover parking garage is seen Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, where a 28-year-old Rochester man fell to his death two days earlier.

Lucas and Panetta have each been charged with four felony offenses — negligent homicide, principal or accomplice to negligent homicide, second degree assault and principal or accomplice to second degree assault. They also face numerous misdemeanor charges. The indictments indicate a grand jury found enough evidence to warrant a trial.

The charges were announced Nov. 29 by the Portsmouth Police Department and the Rockingham County attorney’s office.

Bail orders for Lucas and Panetta were signed by Judge Lisa M. English on Wednesday. The orders state the two suspects cannot possess a “firearm, destructive device, dangerous weapon or ammunition.” The two men are also ordered not to consume any alcohol and had to sign a waiver of extradition.

Lucas and Panetta are also ordered not to discuss the case with two people named in the document nor with employees of the Portsmouth Gas Light Co.

The Aug. 26 incident in downtown Portsmouth allegedly began with a confrontation between two parties at the Portsmouth Gas Light Co. restaurant. At 12:52 a.m., Portsmouth police responded to a report of an assault, which allegedly preceded Colbroth’s fatal fall moments later.

Two suspects accused of hitting, kicking victim before deadly fall

Vincent Panetta, left, and Andrew Lucas are being charged with negligent homicide in connection with the death of a man who fell from the High-Hanover parking garage in Portsmouth.

Authorities have stated witnesses and video footage show a confrontation began at the Gas Light's third floor nightclub with a group of men, "including Panetta and Lucas, yelling at the victim, later identified as Zachary Colbroth, and the group he was with.” Colbroth was then allegedly assaulted near the entrance of the Hanover Street garage, where he tried to escape after fleeing.

As Colbroth went into the parking garage, Lucas and Panetta allegedly followed him. Authorities stated Colbroth climbed onto a parking garage rail before falling three stories to the sidewalk below. He was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“He was a kind hearted soul who just loved a good time. All he wanted was to make people smile and laugh,” Colbroth’s obituary states. “He wanted the best for everyone and he loved so hard, especially his friends and family.”

Lucas faces nine misdemeanor charges in addition to four felonies, including a count of reckless conduct, seven counts of simple assault and one count of criminal threatening.

The negligent homicide indictment handed down to Lucas alleges he “directed offensive or threatening language” at Colbroth inside the Gas Light, followed him outside, struck him “multiple times causing him to fall to the ground,” and continued striking Colbroth while he was on the ground.

Panetta’s 15 charges include the four felonies, a single count of reckless conduct, one count of criminal threatening and nine counts of simple assault.

Panetta’s negligent homicide indictment alleges he committed the same actions as Lucas, in addition to attempting to kick Colbroth while he was on the ground and knocking Colbroth back to the ground after he got up and tried backing away.

Deputy County Attorney Kristin Vartanian is prosecuting both cases.

In April 2021, Lucas was convicted on a single count of disorderly conduct in Strafford County Superior Court, a charge stemming from his involvement in a July 2020 fight in Rochester. He was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended for two years, and he was ordered to perform 20 hours of community service.

Three other charges in that case against Lucas — second degree assault, criminal threatening against a person and simple assault — were dropped by the prosecution.

Attorney vows to take Panetta's case to trial

Attorney Mark Sisti represents Panetta and stated Thursday his client has not been in jail since being indicted. Panetta is pleading not guilty, and the case will go to trial unless the charges are dropped, he said.

"It’s an unfortunate situation. It’s unfortunate that they’ve charged him," Sisti said. "We certainly do assert his innocence, and we certainly look forward to vindication in this case."

No future court proceedings have been scheduled in Panetta's case, according to his attorney. Sisti said the next steps in his defense are to collect as much information about the incident as possible in order to prepare for trial.

It was not clear if Lucas has an attorney representing him.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth parking garage death: Alleged assault details unveiled