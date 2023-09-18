Portsmouth plans to change snow alert system announcing parking bans

PORTSMOUTH — City staffers want to change the way residents and business owners get alerted when a city parking ban is going to go into effect during a snowstorm.

Benjamin Fletcher, the director of the city’s Parking Division, addressed what he described as the “proposed changes to the city’s Snow Emergency Messaging program” in a recent memo.

“Specifically, we seek to eliminate the use of the city’s website banner and two Channel 22 banners for live updates,” Fletcher said in the memo.

A snow-covered Jeep in Portsmouth during the winter storm Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The banner alert system posted updates across the top of the city’s website and on Channel 22 to warn residents before a parking ban was implemented.

The city has now created a new “snow related impacts page” on the city’s website, and is urging people to sign up for its “Smart 911” system, which people can sign up for to get automatic email, text or phone updates for storms and other events, Fletcher said.

Monte R. Bohanan, the city’s director of communications and community engagement, said the proposed changes “allow for city staff to be more nimble with how they’re communicating the ban information, but also the means and methods we’re using to make them more efficient.”

As part of the changes, the City Council voted to schedule first reading at its Sept. 18 meeting of an ordinance change related to the city’s snow messaging system.

City's goal is to improve communication

Bohanan explained that city staff are “updating the ordinance to give the city a little bit more flexibility on how we distribute notices to residents and visitors to allow for more uniformity in that messaging across multiple outlets.”

The city will continue to post alerts “on channel 22 and on the city’s Facebook page” directing people to where they can find snow parking ban information, he said.

The new snow impacts page can be found at

https://www.cityofportsmouth.com/publicworks/parkportsmouth/snowrelatedimpacts

People who don’t have access to a computer or a Smartphone can still call the city’s “Snow Phone” at 603-766-7669 and get prerecorded messages about snow emergencies and parking bans, Bohanan said.

People can also go to the new snow impacts page and sign up for the “Smart911” system, he said.

Public Works Director Peter Rice explained that before storms the city uses “an advanced warning process” to let people know when a parking ban is coming.

“So prior to doing a parking ban, we give folks an opportunity to get to the parking garages and get off the street way in advance of any emergency snow ban where we would be towing folks,” Rice said at a recent Parking, Traffic and Safety Committee meeting.

“We’ve added the ability to go into the garage at a reduced rate when we declare that advanced warning,” Rice added.

But one “of the biggest feedbacks” staff has heard “is there’s confusion about where to go to to get the information,” Rice said.

Streamlining the notification process

“The proposal is to streamline that, to keep the old school hard line phone, we call the Snow Phone” while encouraging people to sign up for the “advanced 911,” Rice said.

“It will automatically send you to whatever your preference is, whether it’s text, email, that’s a really good venue for people,” he said.

“The long and short of it is we are trying to make this as clear and understandable so it’s not confusing to people,” he added.

The committee voted to recommend approval of the ordinance change by the council.

