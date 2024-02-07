Portsmouth police arrest man in connection with two deaths from January

Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting deaths of two people from early January in Portsmouth.

Officers found two women and a man with gunshot wounds about 9:51 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 3700 block of Greenway Court East. They then received a report of a fourth person with a gunshot wound turning up at a local hospital. All of their injuries were considered life-threatening, according to police.

18-year-old Ameerah Marie Green and 42-year-old Earl Lovell Martin Sr. later died from their injuries, according to previous updates from police.

Portsmouth police announced Feb. 6 officers arrested 35-year-old Harold Deandre Martin in connection with their deaths. He is currently being held in Portsmouth City Jail without bond.

No other information was released Tuesday night.