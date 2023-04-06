Portsmouth police arrest man in connection with shooting death of 3-year-old boy

Portsmouth Police have announced charges in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy.

According to an update from the department, Jaquan Askew, 20, was arrested and charged with allowing access to firearms by children. The child’s death was ruled accidental.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Ash Street at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment before dying from his injuries.