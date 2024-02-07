Portsmouth Police arrest man in double-murder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the homicides of two people last month, Portsmouth Police said Tuesday.

Harold Deandre Martin (Photo – Portsmouth Police)

Police said Harold Deandre Martin, 35, was arrested and has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Ameerah Mari Green and 42-year-old Earl Lovell Martin Sr.

Police said previously that Harold Martin faces two charges of second-degree murder in connection to the homicides of Green and Earl Martin, which took place Jan. 9 in the 3700 block of Greenway Court East.

He has also been charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of an 18-year-old, in connection to the same incident, police said previously. And, in addition to the murder charges, Martin also faces three counts of aggravated malicious wounding and several firearm-related offenses.

Harold Martin is being held in the Portsmouth City Jail without bond, police said.

