Portsmouth police arrest man who had been on the run for weeks after jumping from West Norfolk Bridge

Portsmouth police have arrested a 26-year-old man who had been on the run since last month after jumping off the West Norfolk Bridge to evade arrest.

Alex Tew was apprehended “without incident” Wednesday after he was seen near the 1200 block of Airline Boulevard around 11 a.m., according to a news release. Police recovered from the arrest a stolen vehicle with guns and other “paraphernalia” inside.

Now in custody, Tew faces 19 felony charges in Portsmouth — including carjacking, grand larceny, abduction, and firearm and drug charges, among others. He’s also charged with felony probation violation in Chesapeake and domestic assault in Suffolk.

Authorities had been searching for Tew since Oct. 26, when he jumped off the West Norfolk Bridge to elude capture after leading police on a car chase.

Tew evaded police a second time Oct. 30. Police say they saw Tew at a residence in Portsmouth Oct. 30, but they didn’t get him into custody. Tew fled on foot when he saw police, according to a release.

