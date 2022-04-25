Portsmouth Police asking for public’s help after pride flags stolen

The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a plethora of pride flags were stolen on April 20.

The flags were taken from a private residence on Miller Avenue and the North Church in Market Square. The individuals below are believed to be connected to the incidents.

Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to call police at 603-610-7607.

