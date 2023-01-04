Portsmouth police charge man in New Year’s Eve homicide

Police in Portsmouth have made an arrest in connection with a homicide that occurred in the city on New Year’s Eve.

Police said Wednesday officers arrested Carlton J. Dillard, 39, and charged him with first-degree murder, shooting in the commission of a felony, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Sunday, Portsmouth police identified a 34-year-old man killed Saturday morning in the city’s Prentis Park area. William Jones was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot near the 1700 block of Atlanta Avenue, where the road intersects with Randolph Street.

Police got the call for the shooting around 10:15 a.m., and Jones was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

