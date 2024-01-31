Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport's new contract awaits review as current deal expires

PORTSMOUTH — A new contract for city Police Chief Mark Newport has been negotiated with the Police Commission and is awaiting City Council review.

Newport’s current three-year agreement, signed in January 2021, is expiring Wednesday, Jan. 31.

In a recent nonpublic meeting, the Portsmouth Police Commission approved a motion to recommend sending the new contract to the City Council, according to commission chairperson Kate Coyle. Former commission chairperson Stefany Shaheen, who did not run for reelection in November, said in October the commission and Newport began negotiating a new contract last summer. In early October, Newport was named a finalist for the police chief job in Nantucket in Massachusetts, but another finalist was ultimately selected for the position.

Because Newport is in the contract negotiation process, he is able to continue working in his capacity as chief before a new contract is finalized, according to city human resources director Kelly Harper.

Reached Tuesday morning, Newport opted not to comment before the process is complete.

Newport is the department’s 31st chief and the first Black person to hold the position. Before stepping into the role permanently, he served as interim city police chief for a few months after the retirement of former Chief Robert Merner.

“He’s done a great job leading the (police department) out of darker times and we’re just very fortunate to have him,” Coyle said Tuesday. “He’s demonstrated excellent leadership, and I can say I’m proud of the department we have in our community.”

Coyle did not disclose any terms and conditions of the new deal for Newport.

Newport’s law enforcement career began in Portsmouth when he took a job as a police officer with the department in 1995. He later served as a drug liaison detective, general investigator, sergeant, patrol lieutenant, detective lieutenant, and captain of the department’s administrative division before being named interim chief in October 2020.

“He’s really done a wonderful job for the city,” Coyle added. “I think I can speak for the commission and say that we want to retain him.”

A nonpublic meeting for the City Council to review the chief’s new contract has not yet been scheduled, and the council hasn’t even seen the draft of the new contract yet, according to Mayor Deaglan McEachern.

The City Council would first review the new contract in a nonpublic meeting before voting on it in a subsequent public session.

“Mark’s been a great asset to the city of Portsmouth and I certainly think he’s done a fantastic job leading the department. I’m incredibly proud that he’s risen through the ranks to lead the department,” McEachern said.

“I’d like to see him continue to lead the department in a way that makes sure our police are accessible and that they're here to protect but (that they) stay engaged in the community,” the mayor added. “That’s the best way law enforcement works. Being engaged with the community as they have under his leadership has been something I think we can all hold as a high point.”

The chief’s existing contract in Portsmouth called for him to be paid an annual base salary of $148,557.55 with cost-of-living adjustments ranging from 2% to 5% each year. Newport was paid $163,622 in 2022, according to the city’s wages report.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport's new contract awaits review