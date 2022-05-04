PORTSMOUTH — On Thursday, April 21, city police commissioners voted unanimously to promote detective Kevin McCarthy, detective Matthew Young and patrol officer Max Webber to the rank of sergeant. McCarthy has been assigned to the Investigative Division while Webber and Young have been assigned to the Patrol Division.

Sgt. Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy began his law enforcement career at the Portsmouth Police Department in 2009. For his first 10 years, he served as a patrol officer and later went on to become a detective. McCarthy has served as crime scene investigation team member, digital forensic examiner, use of force instructor and CRASE instructor. McCarthy earned his bachelor of science degree in chemistry from the University of Rhode Island.

Sgt. Max Webber

In 2014, Webber began his law enforcement career with the Portsmouth Police Department. He has dedicated seven years to working as a patrol officer. He is a current member of the crime scene investigation team, street crimes unit and motorcycle unit. He is also one of the department’s drug recognition experts and a field training officer. Webber is a graduate of Penn State with a degree in civil engineering.

Sgt. Matthew Young

Young began his law enforcement career with the Rochester Police Department, where he served three years before joining the Portsmouth Police Department. For nearly 10 years, he worked as a patrol officer before being promoted to detective in 2021. Young is a current member of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, a defensive tactics instructor and has previously served on the Seacoast Emergency Response Team and the High Intensity Drug Interdiction Team. Young earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics from the University of New Hampshire.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth Police Department promotes these three officers to sergeant