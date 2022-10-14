Portsmouth police detective suspended after being accused of hitting person in custody

A Portsmouth police detective accused of striking a man in the head while he was being detained was suspended without pay from the police force and is facing a simple assault charge.

Interim Police Chief Stephen Jenkins disclosed the incident for the first time during a brief news conference Friday and released body-worn camera footage from another officer that captured the assault.

According to Jenkins, the incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. Thursday as undercover Portsmouth police detectives searched for a homicide suspect in an area near the George Washington Highway corridor. Jenkins declined to release the exact location of the incident due to a separate, criminal investigation.

Leading up to the incident, undercover detectives in unmarked vehicles where threatened by a group of people outside their vehicle and at one point, an individual broke a window on the unmarked police vehicle. Back up was called and the information was relayed to nearby detectives.

That is when the situation took a turn, Jenkins said.

A clip of another officer’s body camera footage, lasting no more than 13 seconds, shows an undercover detective in plain clothes running to assist two officers as they detained and handcuffed a man on the ground.

But when the detective approached, Jenkins said the video shows him striking the man one time in the head. On the video, a thunk is clearly audible when the man is struck, eliciting at least one other officer to shout, “What are you doing? He is complying.”

The man, who was located by police walking down the street, had sat himself on the ground to be detained and was not resisting. Police did not identify that man or say whether he was arrested or charged with any crime.

Jenkins said he was unable to answer why the detective felt the use of force was necessary, but said “at no point should anyone have struck him while he was being taken into custody.”

“Unfortunately, there are use of force incidents that are concerning at times and this is one of those incidents,” Jenkins said during the news conference at the Portsmouth Police Administrative office.

Although criminal charges in the court system are public, Jenkins said the detective was not being identified by the department. The Virginian-Pilot was not immediately able to determine the detective’s name from court records. The detective is suspended without pay pending the results of an internal investigation.

The detective and the victim are both Black, Jenkins confirmed.

Jenkins said he was made aware of the use of force incident around 9 a.m. Thursday, announcing the detective’s suspension and releasing the body camera footage around 30 hours later. He added the department made the conscious decision to act “swiftly.”

“As a police department, public trust is extremely important,” Jenkins said. “This unfortunate incident is isolated and one that should not be considered indicative of the everyday actions associated and done by the officers that serve this community.”

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com