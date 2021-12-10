Portsmouth police ID body found off Bristol as Prudence Island woman

The body of a woman pulled from the shore of Bristol on Thursday was the 39-year-old Prudence Island woman who went overboard from a ferry boat Monday, Portsmouth police confirmed.

In a press release Friday morning, Portsmouth police said they responded to Walker Cove in Bristol and were able to “positively identify” the woman. Police released the identity of the woman, though The Daily News does not publish the names of people who die by suicide. Because of the uncertain circumstances surrounding the woman's death, the Daily News has chosen not to identify the name of the person.

The Coast Guard and local agencies were called to the area of the Prudence Island ferry landing spot in Bristol on Monday for a report of a woman who went overboard. The search carried into Tuesday, when it was suspended around 11:30 a.m.

In a Tuesday press release, Portsmouth police said detectives interviewed other passengers on the ferry.

“Witnesses reported she was alone on the deck of (the) vessel when the incident occurred,” the release said. “From several witness accounts, it appeared that the woman intentionally climbed over the deck railing and entered the water."

