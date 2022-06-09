Portsmouth police identify suspect arrested on charges of killing a woman found near I-264

Police have identified the man charged with killing a woman who was found dead Wednesday near Interstate 264 and Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk.

The suspect, 43-year-old Brandon Jones, has been charged with second degree murder. Jones was arrested after telling Portsmouth police he “killed someone” Wednesday morning around the same time Virginia State Police were investigating the death of the woman found near Interstate 264 and Brambleton.

Portsmouth police were dispatched to a “suspicious incident” around 6 a.m. near the 1500 block of Wilcox Avenue, located off Elm Avenue. There, officers found a man who stated he killed someone.

At that same time, state police were conducting a death investigation 4 miles away near I-264 and Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk, a Portsmouth spokesperson said.

“There, an adult female was found with fatal injuries,” said Victoria Varnedoe. “Upon further investigation, it was determined that the female had been at the Wilcox location.”

While a state police spokesperson could not be reached to confirm the two cases were connected, Sgt. Michelle Anaya issued a news release about a suspicious death investigation early Wednesday morning.

Varnedoe said the Portsmouth Police Department is cooperating with Virginia State Police during the investigation. Attempts to reach Anaya for further comment were not immediately returned.

Police are working to notify the woman’s next of kin.

