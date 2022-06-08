Portsmouth police identify victims of triple homicide

Portsmouth police have identified the three people killed in a shooting in the city’s Prentis Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported around 9:36 a.m. near the 1500 block of Maple Avenue, according to police. One man, Davonta Georgio Lee, 30, and two women, Oleisha Deanna Mears, 37, and Ashley Merricks, 34, were found dead at the scene, according to a statement released Wednesday by police.

A GoFundMe page seeking donations to help pay for Ashley Merricks’ funeral was posted on Wednesday by a man who identified himself as her boyfriend.

A 66-year-old man was seriously injured in the shooting, police said. He was listed in critical condition Wednesday.

Witnesses said a 2011 black GMC Acadia with Virginia tags VVF-9829 was possibly seen leaving the scene, police said. No other details about the shooting have been released.

On Wednesday, the crime scene tape — and any other evidence that may have indicated a shooting had occurred at the house — had been removed. A black cat could be seen walking back and forth on an interior windowsill at the front of the house, but no one answered the door.

The property is a boarding house, where people rent rooms, according to a man who lives across the street but didn’t want to be identified. The man — and a couple who lives next to him — said they had never seen any unusual activity at the house.

