Portsmouth police investigate homicide on Turnpike Road

Portsmouth police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon, the department said in a tweet.

Police said the killing happened in the 3300 block of Turnpike Road around 4 p.m.

The department did not provide details about the victim, a possible suspect or the circumstances of the killing.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area, which is currently blocked off as the investigation continues.

