Portsmouth police investigate 'untimely death' on Dennett Street

PORTSMOUTH — Police were investigating an "untimely death" Saturday at a residence on Dennett Street, according to police Capt. John Peracchi.

The identity and age of the man who died was not immediately released by police. The cause of his death was under investigation.

Peracchi said there is no danger to the public in connection with the incident.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

In Durham: Police search for missing UNH student Vincenzo Lirosi — helicopter and dogs deployed

'Problem is much deeper': Police rush to Greenland home for mental health call, roads closed

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth, NH police investigate 'untimely death' on Dennett Street