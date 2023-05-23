Portsmouth police investigating homicide

Portsmouth police are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night.

Police announced they will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. at police headquarters to provide more details about the incident. Police said they will also be addressing a fatal vehicle crash that occurred Monday night as well.

According to police, the homicide occurred at a West Main Road location, while the crash took place on Indian Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Portsmouth homicide under investigation