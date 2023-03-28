Boy seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting, police say

A boy was seriously injured in a shooting in Portsmouth, police said Monday night.

According to a tweet from the department at 9:04 p.m., the shooting happened near the 3800 block of Headwind Lane, which is in a townhome community off Hofflers Creek Parkway near Twin Pines Road.

Police said they located a boy with a serious injury.

The department didn’t provide details about the circumstances of the shooting or a possible suspect.

Waldy Diez