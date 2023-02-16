Portsmouth police log: Oct. 8 to 10

Oct. 8

8:53 a.m.: Walk-in report of a vehicle nearly hitting a bicyclist.

8:58 a.m.: Arrested Ronald Newsome, 40, and Stephanie Newsome, 35, homeless, Rochester for alleged theft (removing merchandise from premise).

11:50 a.m.: Arrested Chantell Marie Tibbetts, 35, 578 Chestnut Hill Road, Rochester on charges alleging sale of controlled narcotics/drugs and conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

1:51 p.m.: Graffiti reported at Dunkin’ Donuts and Dollar Tree.

4:03 p.m.: Report of debit card fraud.

4:36 p.m. Complaint that protestors’ flags and signs are causing a hazard on Congress Street.

6:13 p.m.: Well being check requested on a father who passed out and hit his head and is now walking toward downtown.

7:37 p.m.: Report of a male with no shirt walking around a parking lot and creeping out guests on Lafayette Road. Male just moved to town and was going for a jog.

Oct. 9

12:26 a.m.: Female on Islington Street asked to be taken to the hospital.

11 a.m.: Caller advised a neighbor threatened to assault her.

11:48 a.m.: Arrested Adam J. White, 27, 278 Cabot Street on charges alleging first degree assault, second degree assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

12:11 p.m.: Political signs reported stolen on Coolidge Drive.

12:19 p.m.: Caller was filmed without permission.

1:02 p.m.: Customer blocked a bank drive thru with a long line of vehicles behind him. The subject had earlier tried to plug in a crock pot.

2:35 p.m.: Male in vehicle reported hunched over with something in his hand. Subject was cleaning his nails.

2:48 p.m.: Apartment on Longmeadow Lane was burglarized.

6:42 p.m.: Caller reports a male seen smoking something in a pipe and is nervous about him driving. Male had rolled his own cigarette.

7:42 p.m.: Abandoned 911 call after female said someone was harassing and verbally assaulting her on Portwalk Place. Male got on the line to say the female verbally assaulted him.

8:11 p.m.: Staff saw someone walking behind a Woodbury Avenue building who might be painting graffiti or smoking marijuana.

Story continues

9:54 p.m. 911 caller said she was suicidal.

10:58 p.m. Male on 911 with difficulty breathing. Fire department dispatched.

11:55 p.m. Medical alert company said a patient took 8 to 10 pill after an argument with his wife.

Oct. 10

12:54 a.m.: Arrested Zachary R. Rosenberger, 27, 40 Belknap Street, Dover, on charges alleging false public alarm and default or breach of bail conditions.

1:03 a.m. Two males were found with spray paint in vehicle and on their hands after a traffic stop.

1:24 a.m. Drunk friend reported hitting people and trying to leave hotel room.

2:41 a.m. Caller reports intoxicated boyfriend wanted to kill himself. Boyfriend indicates his girlfriend threatened to call the police if his friends did not leave.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth police log: Oct. 8 to 10