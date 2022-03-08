Portsmouth police log: Sept. 24-25

Sept. 24

7:21 a.m.: Notified state police about a crash on Route 33.

8:13 a.m.: Met with a Kittery officer on Middle Road to make a death notification.

8:40 a.m.: Notified a resident that their wallet was found.

10:02 a.m.: Report taken on Market Street about a hit-and-run.

10:11 a.m.: Assisted on Marcy Street with a minor crash.

10:36 a.m.: Caller reported someone on a playground who had been barred from the playground.

11:55 a.m.: Notified someone that their credit card was found.

12:16 p.m.: Report taken about a stolen bicycle.

4 p.m.: Responded to the Grafton Drive bus depot for a call about a woman "yelling and swearing."

5:08 p.m.: A resident reported being scammed out of $1,000 through an IRS scam.

8:04 p.m.: Caller reported a man who is known for tagging buildings was photographing a Rock Street wall that had been tagged.

8:10 p.m.: Responded to Union Street for a call about thefts and suspected drug activity.

9:52 p.m.: A Lafayette Road store employee phoned police to report a man in the store screaming. Police located and arrested Vincent Ciotti, 36, of 403 Anietam Court, Somerville, S.C., on charges alleging simple assault, criminal threatening, driving after revocation and reckless operation.

10:36 p.m.: Caller reported seeing someone with a bag running from a construction site and thought it was suspicious.

11:14 p.m.: Arrested Jamie Cahill, 34, of 12 Gosling Road, on a charge alleging criminal mischief/vandalism.

11:35 p.m.: An officer checked an area off Junkins Avenue after hearing screaming in the area, but found nothing suspicious.

11:53 p.m.: After an Uber driver reported a man hit a woman in the driver's car, arrested Richard Armstrong, 45, of 6 Remington Court, Pembroke, on a charge alleging domestic violence simple assault.UPDATE: The charge against Armstrong was dismissed and annulled, meaning it no longer exists in the eyes of the law.

Sept. 25

12:24 a.m. Investigated a report about someone vomiting outside a car, but were unable to locate him.

Story continues

1:02 a.m.: Helped someone retrieve a phone left on a trolley.

2:02 a.m.: Arrested Kimberly Marshall, 29, of 56 Ayer Circle, Seabrook, on a charge alleging she was driving while intoxicated.

4:15 a.m.: Caller said her ex-boyfriend stole her car.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth police log: Sept. 24-25